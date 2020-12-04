Fri. Dec 4th, 2020

Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: Agribotix (US), AquaSpy (US), Crop Metrics (US), Edyn (US), Granular (US), Iteris (US), RBM Agricultural (UK), New Holland Agriculture (Italy)

Dec 4, 2020 , ,

The report titled Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment industry. Growth of the overall Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Growth Monitoring
  • Weather Monitoring
  • Soil Testing
  • Seed Testing
  • Water Testing
  • Composite Testing
  • Crop Testing

    Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Application A
  • Application B
  • Application C

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Agribotix (US)
  • AquaSpy (US)
  • Crop Metrics (US)
  • Edyn (US)
  • Granular (US)
  • Iteris (US)
  • RBM Agricultural (UK)
  • New Holland Agriculture (Italy)

    Industrial Analysis of Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Agriculture

    Reasons to Purchase Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

