The Global Audit Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Xactium (United Kingdom),ACL Services Ltd. (Canada),Master Control Inc. (United States),Wolters Kluwer (Netherland),IBM Corporation (United States),Thomson Reuters (United States),SAP SE (Germany),BasisCode (United States),Protiviti Inc. (United States),Chase Cooper Limited (United Kingdom),Workiva (United States),Oversight Systems (United States),Compliance Bridge (United States),Process Gene (Israel)

Definition:

Audit software is a computer program designed to assist in testing and examining clientsâ€™ all audit related activities such as documenting the audit, preparing audit reports, printing exception reports, evaluating internal control, scheduling the audit, and others. Audit management software supports internal audit, operational audit, supplier audit, IT audit, quality audit, and external audit. Increasing demand for automated workflow systems such as electronic scheduling, automated planning, filtering and grouping, conflict detection, audit workspace, compliance management, and others driving the demand for audit software. Further, technological advancement in audit management software such as integration of artificial intelligence, Internet of things (IoT), advanced analytics, and others expected to boost the market over the forecasted period.

Number of players are present in the market hence fragmented nature of the market. Market leaders are focusing on technological developments for better user interface. In addition, increasing demand from small and medium enterprises expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the companies providing audit management software.

Market Trends:

Integration of Cognitive Technology with Audit Software

Emphasizing On Predictive and Advanced Data Analytical Tools for Audit Software

Market Drivers:

Emergence of Smart Digital Hubs for Real-Time Data Analysis

Increasing Demand from Small and Medium Enterprises

Incorporation of the Internet of thing (IoT) in Audit Software

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Audit Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Audit Software Market

The report highlights Audit Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Audit Software market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– Audit Software Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-Audit Software Market Competition

-Audit Software Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Audit Software Market have also been included in the study.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Audit Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Audit Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Audit Software Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Audit Software market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Audit Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Audit Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Audit Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Audit Software Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

