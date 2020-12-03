Customer journey mapping, or CJM or user journey mapping, creates a customer journey map, i.e., a visual story of customers’ interactions with the brand. This exercise helps companies step into the shoes of their customers and see their business from the customer’s perspective.

What is the Dynamics of Customer Journey Mapping Market?

In other words, CJM is a blueprint for the client’s journey, labeling all touchpoints. It should extend from touchpoints designed to raise awareness and interest, including advertising and marketing efforts, PR, etc., through to usage-related touchpoints, such as account teams, sales reps, handling complaints about support services, etc. It also extends to the cessation of the company relationship, e.g., switching to an alternative provider, closing a bank account, etc. It can be critical to handle this stage in turning experiences around and inviting a future return to use.

What is the SCOPE of Customer Journey Mapping Market?

The “Global Customer Journey Mapping Market Analysis To 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The customer journey mapping market report aims to provide an overview of the customer journey mapping market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global customer journey mapping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading customer journey mapping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global customer journey mapping market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the customer journey mapping market is segmented into: User Experience Focused Maps (UX Journey Maps), Marketing Automation / Sales Journeys (Sales Automation Journey Maps), and Customer Experience Journey Maps (CX Journey Maps. Based on application, customer journey mapping market is segmented into: Large Enterprises and SMEs.

What is the Regional Framework of Customer Journey Mapping Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global customer journey mapping market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The customer journey mapping market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

