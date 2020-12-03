Software composition analysis (SCA) is a tool for managing risk, security and license that comes from the use of open source or third party code in application. The uses of open source software (OSS) have risen across various industries which have made it necessary to protect companies from open source (OS) vulnerabilities. SCA is an automated process to scan source code as manually tracking is difficult owing to large number of software creation includes OS. The major factor driving the SCA market is the growing need to enhance security across the industry verticals owing to domonance of open source software. A recent example of major cyber security breach was in September 2017 as claimed by Equifax, in which 145.5 million U.S. Equifax consumers’ personal data were accessed by cyber-criminals.

Market Drivers:

High Amount of Risk as well Threat Involved in Open Source Software

Growing Use of Open Source Software in Commercial and IoT Based Application

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Adoption of Cloud Based SCA Tools

Challenges that Market May Face:

Drawbacks Associated with On-premises SCA Tools and Intricacy Involved in Its Expansion

Lack of Skilled Workforce Among Enterprises and Less Co-operation Between Development and Security Teams

The Global Software Composition Analysis Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Enterprise Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Retail and e-Commerce, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others (Energy and Utilities, Education, and Media and Entertainment)), Component (Solution, Services (Professional services (Support and maintenance, Training and education and Planning & consulting), (Managed services))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Software Composition Analysis Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Software Composition Analysis market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Software Composition Analysis Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Software Composition Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Software Composition Analysis Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Software Composition Analysis market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Software Composition Analysis Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

