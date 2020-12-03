Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Power Tools market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Power Tools market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.

Power tools are used in industry, in construction, in the garden, for housework tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and around the house for purposes of driving (fasteners), drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and more.

Power tools are classified as either stationary or portable, where portable means hand-held. Portable power tools have obvious advantages in mobility. Stationary power tools however often have advantages in speed and accuracy, and some stationary power tools can produce objects that cannot be made in any other way. Stationary power tools for metalworking are usually called machine tools. The term machine tool is not usually applied to stationary power tools for woodworking, although such usage is occasionally heard, and in some cases, such as drill presses and bench grinders, exactly the same tool is used for both woodworking and metalworking.

The major manufacturers in this industry are Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch and TTI, whose revenue ratio in 2019 is 19.25%, 17.19% and 17.49% respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Tools Market

The global Power Tools market size is projected to reach US$ 36440 million by 2026, from US$ 25620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Power Tools Scope and Segment

Power Tools market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt)

Bosch

TTI

Makita

HiKOKI

Hilti

Einhell

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

C. & E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

Power Tools Breakdown Data by Type

Electric Power Tool

Pneumatic Power Tool

Hydraulic and Other Power Tool

Power Tools Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Applications

Construction Field

Industry Field

Gardening Field

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Power Tools market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Power Tools market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Power Tools Market Share Analysis

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Power Tools market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Power Tools market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Power Tools market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Power Tools market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Power Tools market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Power Tools market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Power Tools industry?

