Converters and inverters are electrical devices that convert current. Converters convert the voltage of an electric device, usually alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC). On the other hand, inverters convert direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Power Converter/Inverter in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Power Converter/Inverter. Increasing of metalworking field expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on nonclinical field industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Power Converter/Inverter will drive growth in Asia markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Converter and Inverter Market

In 2019, the global Power Converter and Inverter market size was US$ 194.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 292.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Power Converter and Inverter Scope and Market Size

Power Converter and Inverter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Converter and Inverter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Power Converter and Inverter market is segmented into

12V Power Converter

24V Power Converter

48V and Above

Segment by Application, the Power Converter and Inverter market is segmented into

Car Appliances

Outdoor Application

Others

Competitive Landscape and Power Converter and Inverter Market Share Analysis

Power Converter and Inverter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Power Converter and Inverter product introduction, recent developments, Power Converter and Inverter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bestek

NFA

Cobra

Kisae Technology

Rally

Energizer

Duracell

Meind

Stanley

Exeltech

Cotek

Samlex

Power Bright

Go Power

Wagan Tech

Magnum Energy

WEHO

Erayak

