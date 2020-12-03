Global “Building Materials Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and inside and out examination on the flow condition of the Global Building Materials industry. In addition, investigate report sorts the worldwide Building Materials market by top players/brands, area, type and end client. This report likewise examines the different Factors impacting the market development and drivers, further reveals insight into market review, key makers, key received by them, size, most recent patterns and types, income, net edge with provincial examination and figure.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Building Materials market.

The research covers the current Building Materials market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Hepworth

National Plastic Industry

Hira Industries

Florance Plastic Industries

Polyfab Plastic Industry

MPI

Union Pipes Industry

ANABEEB

Borouge

ACO Group

Short Description about Building Materials Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Building Materials market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Building Materials Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Building Materials Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Building Materials Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Building Materials market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PVC Pipes and Fittings

PPR Pipes and Fittings

PE Pipes and Fittings

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Drainage/Sewage

Drinking Water

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Building Materials in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Building Materials Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Building Materials? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Building Materials Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Building Materials Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Building Materials Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Building Materials Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Building Materials Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Building Materials Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Building Materials Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Building Materials Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Building Materials Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Building Materials Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Building Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PVC Pipes and Fittings

1.4.3 PPR Pipes and Fittings

1.4.4 PE Pipes and Fittings

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Drainage/Sewage

1.5.3 Drinking Water

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Building Materials Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Building Materials Industry

1.6.1.1 Building Materials Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Building Materials Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Building Materials Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Building Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Building Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Building Materials Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Building Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Building Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Building Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Building Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Building Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Building Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Building Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Building Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Building Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Building Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Building Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Building Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Building Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Building Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Building Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Building Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Building Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Building Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Building Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Building Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Building Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Building Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Building Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Building Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Building Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Building Materials by Country

6.1.1 North America Building Materials Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Building Materials Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Materials by Country

7.1.1 Europe Building Materials Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Building Materials Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Building Materials by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Building Materials Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Building Materials Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Materials by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Building Materials Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Building Materials Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Building Materials by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building Materials Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building Materials Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Building Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Hepworth

11.1.1 Hepworth Corporation Information

11.1.2 Hepworth Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Hepworth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Hepworth Building Materials Products Offered

11.1.5 Hepworth Recent Development

11.2 National Plastic Industry

11.2.1 National Plastic Industry Corporation Information

11.2.2 National Plastic Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 National Plastic Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 National Plastic Industry Building Materials Products Offered

11.2.5 National Plastic Industry Recent Development

11.3 Hira Industries

11.3.1 Hira Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hira Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Hira Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hira Industries Building Materials Products Offered

11.3.5 Hira Industries Recent Development

11.4 Florance Plastic Industries

11.4.1 Florance Plastic Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Florance Plastic Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Florance Plastic Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Florance Plastic Industries Building Materials Products Offered

11.4.5 Florance Plastic Industries Recent Development

11.5 Polyfab Plastic Industry

11.5.1 Polyfab Plastic Industry Corporation Information

11.5.2 Polyfab Plastic Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Polyfab Plastic Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Polyfab Plastic Industry Building Materials Products Offered

11.5.5 Polyfab Plastic Industry Recent Development

11.6 MPI

11.6.1 MPI Corporation Information

11.6.2 MPI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 MPI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 MPI Building Materials Products Offered

11.6.5 MPI Recent Development

11.7 Union Pipes Industry

11.7.1 Union Pipes Industry Corporation Information

11.7.2 Union Pipes Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Union Pipes Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Union Pipes Industry Building Materials Products Offered

11.7.5 Union Pipes Industry Recent Development

11.8 ANABEEB

11.8.1 ANABEEB Corporation Information

11.8.2 ANABEEB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 ANABEEB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 ANABEEB Building Materials Products Offered

11.8.5 ANABEEB Recent Development

11.9 Borouge

11.9.1 Borouge Corporation Information

11.9.2 Borouge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Borouge Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Borouge Building Materials Products Offered

11.9.5 Borouge Recent Development

11.10 ACO Group

11.10.1 ACO Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 ACO Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 ACO Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 ACO Group Building Materials Products Offered

11.10.5 ACO Group Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Building Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Building Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Building Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Building Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Building Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Building Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Building Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Building Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Continued…..

