Building Information Modeling or BIM is a process that involves the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics using various tools and technologies. The rapid adoption of building information modeling tools in building and construction activities has become an ongoing trend. The growing adoption of software solutions and the cost-effectiveness of the product is likely to promote the growth of the building information modeling market during the forecast period.

The building information modeling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects in the developing nations. Moreover, government mandates promoting BIM adoption are further likely to encourage market growth. On the other hand, handling the high initial costs of BIM is a factor that negatively influences the growth of the building information modeling market. Nevertheless, the increasing trend of the internet of things is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the key players of the building information modeling market in the coming years.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– AECOM

– Asite Ltd.

– Autodesk, Inc.

– AVEVA Group plc

– Bentley Systems, Incorporated

– Dassault Systèmes SE

– Nemetschek SE

– RIB Software SE

– Synchro Software

– Trimble Inc.

The “Global Building Information Modeling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of building information modeling market with detailed market segmentation by component, project life cycle, application, and geography. The global building information modeling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading building information modeling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global building information modeling market is segmented on the basis of component, project life cycle, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the project life cycle, the market is segmented as pre-construction, construction, and operation. The market on the basis of the application is classified as civil infrastructure, buildings, oil and gas, industrial, utilities, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global building information modeling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The building information modeling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting building information modeling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the building information modeling market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the building information modeling market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from building information modeling market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for building information modeling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the building information modeling market.

The report also includes the profiles of key building information modeling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

