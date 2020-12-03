Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Latest Update 2020: Whole of Life Assurance Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, etc. | InForGrowth

Dec 3, 2020 , ,

Overview of the worldwide Whole of Life Assurance market:
There is coverage of Whole of Life Assurance market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Whole of Life Assurance Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

The Top players are

  • Allianz
  • AXA
  • Generali
  • Ping An Insurance
  • China Life Insurance
  • Prudential PLC
  • Munich Re
  • Zurich Insurance
  • Nippon Life Insurance
  • Japan Post Holdings
  • Berkshire Hathaway
  • Metlife
  • Manulife Financial
  • CPIC
  • Chubb
  • AIG
  • Aviva
  • Allstate
  • Swiss RE
  • Prudential Financial
  • Travelers
  • AIA
  • Aflac
  • Legal & General
  • .

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Non-participating Whole Life
  • Participating Whole Life
  • Other

  • On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Agency
  • Brokers
  • Bancassurance
  • Digital & Direct Channels

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Whole of Life Assurance Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Whole of Life Assurance industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Whole of Life Assurance market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the Whole of Life Assurance market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

    • Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited Asahi Kasei Corporation.
    • Braun Melsungen AG
    • Bain Medical Equipment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd.
    • Baxter International Inc.
    • Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd
    • Chengdu OCI Medical Devices Co., Ltd.
    • China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd.
    • FARMASOL Medical Products Ind. and Trd. Co.
    • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
    • Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd
    • Jiangxi SanxinMedtec Co., Ltd.

    Industrial Analysis of Whole of Life Assurance Market:

    Whole

    Research Objective

    • To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Whole of Life Assurance market.
    • To classify and forecast global Whole of Life Assurance market based on the product, power type.
    • To identify drivers and challenges for global Whole of Life Assurance market.
    • To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global Whole of Life Assurance market.
    • To conduct pricing analysis for the global Whole of Life Assurance market.
    • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Whole of Life Assurance market.

    The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

    Key target audience:

    • Raw material suppliers
    • Market research and consulting firms
    • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
    • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Whole of Life Assurance forums and alliances related to Whole of Life Assurance

