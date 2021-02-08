Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market for 2020-2025.

The “Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Procurement as a Service (PaaS) industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are Accenture

Infosys

Capgemini

IBM

HCL Technologies

Wipro

GEP

Proxima

Genpact

WNS

Xchanging (DXC Technology)

TCS

Broadcom

Aegis

Corbus. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Strategic Sourcing

Spend Management

Category Management

Process Management

Contract Management

Transactions Management

Others On the basis of the end users/applications, Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare