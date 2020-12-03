Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market research report is a great backbone for the expansion of industry. Myriad of business challenges can be quickly and easily conquered with this market research report. This market document deals with important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies & the technical progress in the industry. A translucent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to turn this market report into the world-class one. Granular market information gathered in this credible Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market report will be supportive to industry to take competent business decisions.

Market Analysis: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

Global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat primary constipation and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market are ALLERGAN, Mallinckrodt plc, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Zydus Cadila, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin, East West Pharma, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Vibrant, Ferring B.V., Albireo Pharma, Inc., and others.

Market Definition: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation is also known as functional constipation is gastrointestinal disorders characterized by difficult, infrequent or incomplete passage of stool over a prolonged period of time.

According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated annual prevalence of constipation is approximately 42 million people in the United States. Increase cases of constipation worldwide and accessibility of treatment is driving the market growth.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Drivers

Vulnerable geriatric population as they are highly prone to develop this condition is drive the market growth

Easy accessibility of over-the-counter drugs for chronic idiopathic constipation is boosting the market growth

Adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and lack of physical activity can also drive the market growth

Recent launch of product and emerging new market is propelling g the market growth

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Restraints

Availability of alternative treatments can expect to shortfall in the market

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market : By Type

Normal-transit constipation

Slow-transit constipation

Others

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market : By Therapy Type

Pharmacological Therapy

Non-pharmacological Therapy

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market : By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

Dietary Fiber

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market : By Drugs

Serotonin-4 (5-Ht4) Receptor Agonist

Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonist

Laxatives

Stimulants

Others

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Shire Plc a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has received an approval for Motegrity (prucalopride), a serotonin-4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) in adult patient. The approval of Motegrity represents the shifts from standard symptomatic therapies to novel disease specific treatment for patients suffering from this devastating condition

In August 2018, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc out-licensed the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize of Trulance (plecanatide) for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd with an upfront payment of USD 12.00 million. The acquisition of Chinese commercialization and development rights will immensely enhance the availability of the novel treatment throughout the China.

Table of Content: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

