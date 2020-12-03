“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Wireless Infrastructure:

Wireless Infrastructure can be defined infrastructure required to facilitate wireless networking. Wireless networking is a method by which homes, telecommunications networks and enterprise (business) installations avoid the costly process of introducing cables into a building, or as a connection between various equipment locations and communicate with each other.

The 'Infrastructure' link of the Wireless Industry Value Chain is divided into three subgroups (Materials and Process Equipment; Components, and Equipment and Device Makers). In our report, wireless infrastructure Equipment and Device is been analyzed, which based on all existing generations of wireless network technology, including radio access networks (RANs), base transceiver stations (BTSs), mobile softswitching, packet core equipment and E-UTRAN macrocells and so on. Wireless Infrastructure Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Ericsson

Nokia (ALU+MOTO)

Juniper

Cisco

CommScope

HUBER + SUHNER

Corning Market Segment by Type, covers:

2G/3G

4G

5G Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Military Use

Civil Use

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The Wireless Infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

United States Wireless Infrastructure Market is a highly concentrated industry, manufacturers are mostly in the U.S. and Europe. Ericsson is the leading manufacturer in United States Wireless Infrastructure Market with the market share of 36.32% in 2016, in terms of revenue.

Wireless Infrastructure market research report is classified on the basis of technology. Some of the major technologies covered in this report are as follows: 2g/3G, 4G and 5G, with the revenue market share of 16.45%, 78.82% and 4.73% in 2016.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Wireless Infrastructure.