About Anti-Suicide Drugs:

Depression is one of the major healthcare burdens worldwide leading to lower productivity and in severe cases leading to suicidal tendencies. Anti-depressant and anti-psychotic drugs are especially high in demand during economic crisis and social negligence. These drugs also serve as a therapy for preventing suicidal thoughts and attempts. However, overdose of these drugs can be fatal and therefore, needs to be administered under the direction of a physician.

Anti-Suicide Drugs Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Pfizer

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Allergan plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc

H. Lundbeck A/S

NeuroRx, Inc

Johnson & Johnson Market Segment by Type, covers:

Anti-Depressants and Anti-Anxiety Drugs

Anti-Psychotic Drugs

NMDA Antagonist

Antibiotic Analog Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospitals

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Anti-Suicide Drugs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.