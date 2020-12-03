“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Tert-Butylamine Monobasic:

Tert-Butylamine Monobasic is an organic chemical compound with the formula (CH3)3CNH2. It is a colorless liquid with a typical amine-like odor. tert-Butylamine is one of the four isomeric amines of butane, the others being n-butylamine, sec-butylamine and isobutylamine. Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

BASF

Kanto Chemical

Junsei Chemical

Nacalai Tesque

APAC Pharmaceutical

ChemPacific Corporation

Advance Scientific Chemical

HBCChem

LuHua Hongjing

Shandong Heze Chemical

Shandong Xianglong

Shandong Yanggu Huatai

Secco Work

China Langchem Inc Market Segment by Type, covers:

Under 99.0%

99.0%-99.5%

99.5%-99.9%

Above 99.9% Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

TBBS

Pesticide

Medicine

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The Tert-Butylamine Monobasic industry concentration is high; Germany, US and China are main production bases and consumer market. BASF is the biggest company in the world. Nearly 50% of Tert-Butylamine Monobasic in the world was produced by BASF. BASF owns giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, Germany, Belgium and US. It expands its capacity form 10000 MT to 16000 MT in 2015.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Since the supply of Microwave oven in China is less than demand, China has to import more than 17000 MT other area. Also, foreign companies like BASF built manufacturing base in Nanjing in 2013 in order to satisfy the demand of China and other Asian regions.