Peripherally inserted central catheters constitute a single subtype of catheters that are specifically used for IV administration especially for continuous therapy ranging from more than a week to less than five weeks. The indications for peripherally inserted central catheters include chemotherapy, parenteral nutrition, blood sample withdrawal, and many more. Depending upon the duration of therapy and type of the disease indication the choice of peripherally inserted central catheters can be made for insertion.

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Industry Segmentation:

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market by Top Manufacturers:

Global Players, AngioDynamic, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, COOK MEDICAL INC., ICU Medical Inc., Medical Components, Inc., Medtronic, Inc, Navilyst Medical, Inc., Vygon (UK) Ltd

By Product

Power Injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Conventional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

By Design

Single Lumen, Double Lumen, Multiple Lumen

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Catheterization Laboratories

Detailed TOC of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2012-2017 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 3 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2012-2017 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 United States Market

3.2.3 Europe Market

3.2.4 China Market

3.2.5 Japan Market

3.2.6 India Market

3.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2012-2017 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

4.2.2 United States Market

4.2.3 Europe Market

4.2.4 China Market

4.2.5 Japan Market

4.2.6 India Market

4.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 China

5.2.4 Japan

5.2.5 India

5.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2012-2017 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

6.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2012-2017 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2012-2017 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

