Demand for more efficient fuel delivery system is rising consistently in order to comply with the stringent emission norms and boost fuel efficiency. The common rail fuel injection system is proven to be a prominent system in enhancing engine fuel efficiency. Most advanced engines are equipped with common rail fuel injection system as the fuel pressure in the fuel delivery system can be maintained irrespective of the engine speed and engine load. This, in turn, offers better quantity of fuel to be injected, better control over injection timing, and it provides enhanced spray penetration and mixing. This results in smooth engine running and increased engine efficiency. The fuel pressure in a common rail fuel delivery system varies from 100 bar to 2500 bar. Each component of the fuel delivery system must be designed and manufactured with precision and accuracy in order to handle this tremendous fuel pressure. The fuel rail is a key component in the fuel delivery system, which handles high pressure fuel and supplies it to the injectors. The typical fuel rail pressure at engine idling ranges between 300 bar to 400 bar. A fuel rail is designed to handle fuel pressure up to 2500 bar, which is employed in extremely powerful engines.

Consistently increasing demand for vehicles is a prime driver of the automotive fuel rail market. Demand for vehicles is consistently increasing, especially from rapidly developing nation, such as India, China, and other countries in Asia. Rise in demand for vehicles is fueling the automotive fuel rail market. Demand for electric vehicles such as hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles has been rising for the last few years owing to government subsidies, increasing concern about rising pollution, execution of new and more stringent norms, and consumer preference for high efficiency vehicles due to increased fuel prices. This increased demand for hybrid electric vehicles is also driving the demand for automotive fuel rails.

Automotive Fuel Rail Industry Segmentation:

Automotive Fuel Rail Market by Top Manufacturers:

Cooper Standard, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Nikki Co., Ltd., Keihin Corporation, Landi Renzo S.p.A., Linamar Corporation, Standard Motor Products, Inc., Continental AG, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., TI Automotive, Sanoh Industrial Co., Ltd.

By Fuel Type

Gasoline, Diesel, Alternative Fuel

By Engine Type

Inline Engine, V-Engine

By Material

Steel, Aluminum, Others

By Electric Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM, Aftermarket

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle ,

