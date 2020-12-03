“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Maintenance, Repair, and Operation (MRO) plays an important role in the airline industry. MRO has become one of the major expenditure by the airline company as international aviation authorities across the globe has made MRO mandatory. One of the biggest driving factors in the air transport MRO market is increasing focus on cost reduction through proper maintenance. However, OEMs are also focusing on aftermarket services which is proving to be successful, thus hampering independent MRO companies, especially small businesses.

Air Transport MRO Industry Segmentation:

Air Transport MRO Market by Top Manufacturers:

AAR Corporation, China National Aviation Holding Company, Air France-KLM SA, British Airways PLC, Delta Air Lines, Inc., General Electric Company., John Swire & Sons HK Ltd, Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A. , Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft, MTU Aero Engines AG, Mubadala Investment Company, Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd.

By Type

Engine, Components, Line, Airframe

By Aircraft Type

Narrowbody Jet, Widebody Jet, Turboprop, Regional Jet

By MRO Provider Type

OEM, Non-OEM MRO

Detailed TOC of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Air Transport MRO Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Air Transport MRO Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Air Transport MRO Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2012-2017 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 3 Air Transport MRO Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2012-2017 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 United States Market

3.2.3 Europe Market

3.2.4 China Market

3.2.5 Japan Market

3.2.6 India Market

3.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2012-2017 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

4.2.2 United States Market

4.2.3 Europe Market

4.2.4 China Market

4.2.5 Japan Market

4.2.6 India Market

4.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 China

5.2.4 Japan

5.2.5 India

5.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2012-2017 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

6.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2012-2017 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2012-2017 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Air Transport MRO Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

