Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

Short Details of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report – BIM (Building Information Modeling) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals the insight and tools to more efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure,

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market competition by top manufacturers

Autodesk

Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems

Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

3D BIM management of design models

4D BIM management of schedule

5D BIM management of costs

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Architects

AEC engineering offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

This report focuses on the Building Information Modeling (BIM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications

The market size region gives the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast.

