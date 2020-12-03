“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

In Follicular Unit Strip Surgery a large strip of hair follicles of donor tissue can be extracted from the back of the head/scalp (specifically, the occipital area) and trimmed into individual follicular unit grafts and re-implanted in the required bald area. Follicular Unit Extraction method is developed after FUSS method in which grafts are manually collected from the donor area by using punches and re-implanted in the recipient area. In this method each follicular unit graft can be directly removed from the back of the scalp without a strip of tissue being removed. FUE method is a painless method and does not consist any stiches or cuts, permanent visible scarring or unnecessary discomfort. Scalp reduction method is only used in severe alopecia cases or traumatic burn conditions.

Hair Transplant Services Industry Segmentation:

Hair Transplant Services Market by Top Manufacturers:

Bernstein Medical, P.C., Bosley Inc., Medicamat, Hair Transplants of Florida, The Ac?badem Hospitals Group, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, getFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, Hair Transplant Center Turkey, The Hairline Clinic

By Procedures

Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Scalp Reduction

By End Users

Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Detailed TOC of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Hair Transplant Services Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Hair Transplant Services Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

Chapter 2 Production Hair Transplant Services Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2012-2017 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 3 Hair Transplant Services Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2012-2017 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2012-2017 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 United States Market

3.2.3 Europe Market

3.2.4 China Market

3.2.5 Japan Market

3.2.6 India Market

3.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2012-2017 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

4.2.2 United States Market

4.2.3 Europe Market

4.2.4 China Market

4.2.5 Japan Market

4.2.6 India Market

4.2.7 Rest Regions Market

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 China

5.2.4 Japan

5.2.5 India

5.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2012-2017 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

6.2.6 Rest Regions

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2012-2017 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2012-2017 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Hair Transplant Services Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

