Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Global Core HR Software Market 2020 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: IBM (US), Oracle Corp (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ultimate Software Group, Automatic Data Processing (US), etc. | InForGrowth

Dec 3, 2020 , ,

The report titled Core HR Software Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Core HR Software market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Core HR Software industry. Growth of the overall Core HR Software market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Core HR Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Core HR Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Core HR Software market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include 

  • IBM (US)
  • Oracle Corp (US)
  • SAP SE (Germany)
  • Ultimate Software Group
  • Automatic Data Processing (US)
  • Ceridian HCM (US)
  • Corehr (Ireland)
  • Employwise (India)
  • Paychex (US)
  • Paycom Software (US)
  • Sumtotal Systems (US)
  • Workday (US)
  • .

    Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

    Based on Product Type Core HR Software market is segmented into

  • Benefits and Claims Management
  • Payroll and Compensation Management
  • Personnel Management
  • Learning Management
  • Pension Management
  • Compliance Management
  • Succession Planning
  • Other

  • Based on Application Core HR Software market is segmented into BFSI

  • Government
  • Manufacturing
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Healthcare
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Telecom and IT
  • Other

  • Regional Coverage of the Core HR Software Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Industrial Analysis of Core HR Software Market:

    Core

    Key Questions answered in the Report:

    1. What is the size of the overall Core HR Software market and its segments?
    2. What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
    3. What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Core HR Software market and how they are expected to impact the market?
    4. What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
    5. What is the Core HR Software market size at the regional and country-level?
    6. Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
    7. Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
    8. What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Core HR Software market?
    9. How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?
    10. How financially strong are the key players in Core HR Software market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
    11. What are the recent trends in Core HR Software market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

