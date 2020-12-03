The report titled “Cyber Security Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cyber Security market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cyber Security industry. Growth of the overall Cyber Security market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cyber Security Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cyber Security industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cyber Security market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Risk Vision

Safer Social

Webroot Software

TitanHQ

Netikus.net

Horangi Cyber Security

Netwrix

Trend Micro

HelpSystems

TulipControls

Synopsys

Avanan

F-Secure

Centrify

Zartech

Darktrace

Akamai Technologies

Fidelis Cybersecurity

FourV Systems

Symantec

Techefix

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Cyber Security market is segmented into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Based on Application Cyber Security market is segmented into SMBs

Large Enterprises