Market Analysis and Insights: Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market

Probiotics in animal feed market is expected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.45% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices and ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed are the factor for the probiotics in animal feed market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Probiotics are the good micro-organisms which are important for the growth of the animal immune system. If consumed properly they have the ability to offer many health advantages. This promotes the animal’s biological process and environment and mutually decreases animal’s over-reliance on antibiotics.

Increasing demand for animal based products among population will accelerate the demand for market. Rising focus on animal health to decrease the chance of any animals will also enhance the market growth. Growing shift towards natural growth promoters is also expected to drive the market. On the other hand, increasing popularity of meat and meat related products and rising health problems in animals will further create new opportunities for the probiotics in animal feed market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Kerry Inc., Novus International, Novozymes, Lesaffre, Lallemand Inc, Alltech, Adisseo, ASAHI GROUP HOLDING, Ltd., Unique Biotech, Pure Cultures, Vit-E-Men Company, Suguna Foods Private Limited., Provita Eurotech., Protexin, among other players domestic and global.

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Scope and Market Size

Probiotics in animal feed market is segmented of the basis of source, livestock, form and function. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into bacteria and yeast & fungi. Bacteria is further sub- segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium and streptococcus thermophiles. Yeast & fungi is divided into saccharomyces cerevisiae, saccharomyces boulardii, and others.

Based on livestock the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, pets, and other.

Based on the form the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into dry and liquid.

Probiotics in animal feed market is also segmented on the basis of function. The function is segmented into nutrition, gut health, yield, immunity, and productivity.

To comprehend Probiotics in Animal Feed market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Probiotics in Animal Feed market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Probiotics in Animal Feedare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

