Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

Covid-19 Impact on Global Propylene Glycol Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: ADM, BASF, DOW, Global Bio-Chem Technology, Lyondellbasell, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Dec 3, 2020

Propylene Glycol Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Propylene Glycol market for 2020-2025.

The “Propylene Glycol Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Propylene Glycol industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

  • ADM
  • BASF
  • DOW
  • Global Bio-Chem Technology
  • Lyondellbasell
  • Huntsman
  • SKC
  • Shell
  • Temix International
  • Ineos Oxide
  • AGC
  • Adeka
  • Manali Petrochemicals
  • Qingdao Shida Chemical
  • Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial
  • Dongying Hi-Tech Spring Chemical Industrial
  • Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology
  • Chaoyang Chemicals
  • Oleon
  • Golden Dyechem
  • Haike Chemical
  • Helm
  • Oxyde Belgium
  • Arrow Chemical
  • TRI Chemicals.

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Petroleum Propylene Glycol
  • Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

    On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Transportation
  • Building & Construction

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Propylene Glycol Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Propylene Glycol industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Propylene Glycol market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Reasons to Get this Report:

    • Propylene Glycol market opportunities and identify large possible modules according to comprehensive volume and value assessment.
    • The report is created in a way that assists pursuers to get a complete Propylene Glycol understanding of the general market scenario and also the essential industries.
    • This report includes a detailed overview of Propylene Glycol market trends and more in-depth research.
    • Market landscape, current market trends, and shifting Propylene Glycol technologies which may be helpful for the businesses that are competing in this market.

    Industrial Analysis of Propylene Glycol Market:

    Study on Table of Contents:

    • Propylene Glycol Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2015-2020)
    • Global Propylene Glycol Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global Propylene Glycol Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global Propylene Glycol Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global Propylene Glycol Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global Propylene Glycol Market Analysis by Application
    • Global Propylene GlycolManufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global Propylene Glycol Market Forecast (2020-2025)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer.

