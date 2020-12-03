This market report also explains the key developments in the industry with respect to current scenario and the future advancements. The competitive landscape underlines the strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions covered in this report helps abc industry to take better steps for selling goods and services. Thus, the all-inclusive market information and data of this report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Electric axle drive and wheel drive market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 26.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

High cost of electric vehicle will act as market restraints for electric axle drive and wheel drive in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Key Manufacturers

F Friedrichshafen AG,

ZIEHL-ABEGG,

Robert Bosch GmbH.,

Magna International Inc.,

GKN Automotive Limited,

Continental AG,

Dana Limited.,

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc,

UQM’s,

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG,

BorgWarner Inc.,

Bonfiglioli Riduttori, among others

By Motor Type

Permanent Magnet AC Motor,

Brushless DC Motor, Others

By Drive Type

Fully Electric,

Hybrid

By Vehicle Type

Pure Electric Vehicle,

Hybrid Electric Vehicle,

Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By End User

Passenger Vehicles,

Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicles

By Region:



North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World

Electric axle drive and wheel drive market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to electric axle drive and wheel drive market.

