Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Plasma Etch System Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Dec 3, 2020

Plasma Etch System

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Plasma Etch System Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Plasma Etch System:

  • This report studies the Plasma Etch System market. Plasma Etching System is a series of devices and equipment used together to perform plasma etching.Plasma etching is a form of plasma processing used to fabricate integrated circuits. It involves a high-speed stream of glow discharge (plasma) of an appropriate gas mixture being shot (in pulses) at a sample. The plasma source, known as etch species, can be either charged (ions) or neutral (atoms and radicals). During the process, the plasma generates volatile etch products at room temperature from the chemical reactions between the elements of the material etched and the reactive species generated by the plasma. Eventually the atoms of the shot element embed themselves at or just below the surface of the target, thus modifying the physical properties of the target.

    Plasma Etch System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Oxford Instruments
  • ULVAC
  • Lam Research
  • AMEC
  • PlasmaTherm
  • SAMCO Inc.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Sentech
  • SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech Company)
  • GigaLane
  • CORIAL
  • Trion Technology
  • NAURA
  • Plasma Etch, Inc.
  • Tokyo Electron Limited

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)
  • Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)
  • Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Semiconductor Industry
  • Medical Industry
  • Electronics & Microelectronics
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • North America ranks the top in terms of global market size of Plasma Etch System, it consists of 48.57% of the international market in 2016. Japan comes the second, with 20.03% of the global market. Europe consists of 12.51% of the Plasma Etch System market in the same year, the other regions all together consist of 8.81%.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Plasma Etch System, occupies 24.12% of market share in 2016; While, Lam Research, with a market share of 22.89%, comes the second; Tokyo Electron Limited, with a market share of 17.36% in 2016, comes the third. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 27.02% of the global market in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Plasma Etch System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.9% over the next five years, will reach 8110 million USD in 2024, from 3910 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Plasma Etch System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Plasma Etch System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plasma Etch System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plasma Etch System in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Plasma Etch System market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Plasma Etch System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Plasma Etch System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plasma Etch System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Plasma Etch System Market Report:

    • What will be the Plasma Etch System market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Plasma Etch System market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Plasma Etch System Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Plasma Etch System Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Plasma Etch System Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Plasma Etch System Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Plasma Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Plasma Etch System Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Plasma Etch System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Plasma Etch System Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Plasma Etch System Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Plasma Etch System Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Plasma Etch System Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Plasma Etch System Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Plasma Etch System Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Plasma Etch System Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Plasma Etch System Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Plasma Etch System Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Plasma Etch System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

