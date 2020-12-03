“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Plasma Etch System Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Plasma Etch System:

This report studies the Plasma Etch System market. Plasma Etching System is a series of devices and equipment used together to perform plasma etching.Plasma etching is a form of plasma processing used to fabricate integrated circuits. It involves a high-speed stream of glow discharge (plasma) of an appropriate gas mixture being shot (in pulses) at a sample. The plasma source, known as etch species, can be either charged (ions) or neutral (atoms and radicals). During the process, the plasma generates volatile etch products at room temperature from the chemical reactions between the elements of the material etched and the reactive species generated by the plasma. Eventually the atoms of the shot element embed themselves at or just below the surface of the target, thus modifying the physical properties of the target. Plasma Etch System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Oxford Instruments

ULVAC

Lam Research

AMEC

PlasmaTherm

SAMCO Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Sentech

SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech Company)

GigaLane

CORIAL

Trion Technology

NAURA

Plasma Etch, Inc.

Tokyo Electron Limited Market Segment by Type, covers:

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Semiconductor Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics & Microelectronics

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

North America ranks the top in terms of global market size of Plasma Etch System, it consists of 48.57% of the international market in 2016. Japan comes the second, with 20.03% of the global market. Europe consists of 12.51% of the Plasma Etch System market in the same year, the other regions all together consist of 8.81%.

Applied Materials, Inc. ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Global market of Plasma Etch System, occupies 24.12% of market share in 2016; While, Lam Research, with a market share of 22.89%, comes the second; Tokyo Electron Limited, with a market share of 17.36% in 2016, comes the third. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 27.02% of the global market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Plasma Etch System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.9% over the next five years, will reach 8110 million USD in 2024, from 3910 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.