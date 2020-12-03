“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Intragastric Balloons:

An intragastric balloon is a newer kind of weight-loss procedure. A saline-filled silicone balloon is placed in your stomach, which helps you lose weight by limiting how much you can eat. It also makes you feel fuller faster.

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Intragastric Balloons in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An intragastric balloon may be an option if: 1) Your body mass index (BMI) is between 30 and 40; 2) You’re willing to commit to healthy lifestyle changes and regular medical follow-up, as well as to participate in behavioral therapy; 3)You have not had any previous stomach or esophageal surgery.