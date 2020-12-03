“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Craft Beer Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Craft Beer industry.

About Craft Beer:

Craft beer – what used to be referred to as ‘micro-brewed’ or ’boutique’ beer – took its modern roots in the United States around thirty years ago as a new breed of keen brewers rediscovered lost styles and interesting, flavoursome brews. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Scandinavia and pockets of Europe are today leading the charge, providing alternatives to the traditional Euro-style lagers. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813736 Craft Beer Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Budweiser

Yuengling

The Boston Beer Company

Sierra Nevada

New Belgium Brewing

Gambrinus

Lagunitas

Bellâ€™s Brewery

Deschutes

Stone Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing

Brooklyn Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Founders Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ales

Lagers Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Bar

Food Service

Retail Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13813736 Scope of this report:

Craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fueling the growth of the global craft beer market.

Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer segment from mainstream beer.

The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

The global craft beer market is segmented by type, distribution and geography. Based on the type of craft beer, the market has been further segmented into Ales (Pale, strong, Indian, brown and Scottish styles), Pilseners and Pale Lagers, Wild/Sour Beer, Wheat Beers, Porters, Stouts, Bocks, Hybrid and Specialty Beers. India pale ale (IPAs) are a major growth driver followed by pilsners.

Based on the distribution channels, the market is further segmented into on-trade and off-trade distribution. The former sub-category is the one wherein the alcoholic drinks are sold in bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs and similar channels. The off-trade distribution is the one where craft beer is distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels.

Due to the rapid growth of hospitality sector particularly in the developed economies, the on-trade distribution channels have promising growth potential. On the contrary, the off-trade distribution has higher growth prospects in emerging economies where affordability is the key to sales performance.