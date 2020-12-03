Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Craft Beer Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Craft Beer

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Craft Beer Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Craft Beer industry.

About Craft Beer:

  • Craft beer – what used to be referred to as ‘micro-brewed’ or ’boutique’ beer – took its modern roots in the United States around thirty years ago as a new breed of keen brewers rediscovered lost styles and interesting, flavoursome brews. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Scandinavia and pockets of Europe are today leading the charge, providing alternatives to the traditional Euro-style lagers.

    Craft Beer Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Budweiser
  • Yuengling
  • The Boston Beer Company
  • Sierra Nevada
  • New Belgium Brewing
  • Gambrinus
  • Lagunitas
  • Bellâ€™s Brewery
  • Deschutes
  • Stone Brewery
  • Firestone Walker Brewing
  • Brooklyn Brewery
  • Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
  • Founders Brewing
  • SweetWater Brewing

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Ales
  • Lagers

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Bar
  • Food Service
  • Retail

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fueling the growth of the global craft beer market.
  • Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer segment from mainstream beer.
  • The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.
  • The global craft beer market is segmented by type, distribution and geography. Based on the type of craft beer, the market has been further segmented into Ales (Pale, strong, Indian, brown and Scottish styles), Pilseners and Pale Lagers, Wild/Sour Beer, Wheat Beers, Porters, Stouts, Bocks, Hybrid and Specialty Beers. India pale ale (IPAs) are a major growth driver followed by pilsners.
  • Based on the distribution channels, the market is further segmented into on-trade and off-trade distribution. The former sub-category is the one wherein the alcoholic drinks are sold in bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs and similar channels. The off-trade distribution is the one where craft beer is distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels.
  • Due to the rapid growth of hospitality sector particularly in the developed economies, the on-trade distribution channels have promising growth potential. On the contrary, the off-trade distribution has higher growth prospects in emerging economies where affordability is the key to sales performance.
  • This report focuses on the Craft Beer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Craft Beer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Craft Beer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Craft Beer in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Craft Beer market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Craft Beer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Craft Beer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Craft Beer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Craft Beer Market Report:

    • What will be the Craft Beer market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Craft Beer market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Craft Beer Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Craft Beer Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Craft Beer Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Craft Beer Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Craft Beer Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Craft Beer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Craft Beer Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Craft Beer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Craft Beer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Craft Beer Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Craft Beer Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Craft Beer Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Craft Beer Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Craft Beer Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Craft Beer Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Craft Beer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

