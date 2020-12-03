“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Venous Blood Collection Tube:

Venous Blood Collection Tube is a type of blood container used in venous blood collection process.

By using the principle of negative pressure, with disposable venous blood collection needle, blood can be automatically drawn into tube, by adding different reagents to meet the requirements of the inspection, the color of the outer tube cap and the label can be used to distinguish, the product can absorb a certain amount of acceleration. Venous Blood Collection Tube Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Becton Dickinson

Greiner Bio One

Terumo Corporation

SEKISUI

Covidien

Sarstedt AG & Co

F.L. Medical

Narang Medical

Soyagreentec

Biosigma

Vital Diagnostice (ELITech Group)

Improve Medical

Hongyu Medical

SanLI

KHB

Gong Dong

CDRICH Market Segment by Type, covers:

Glass

Plastic Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Anticoagulant

Coagulant

No Additives Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Aisa is the largest supplier and consumption market of Venous Blood Collection Tube, with a production market share nearly 40% and sales market share nearly 30%.

The second place is North America, following Asia with the production market share of 26% and the sales market share over 28%.Europe is another important market of Venous Blood Collection Tube, enjoying 25% production market share and 27% sales market share.

Market competition is intense. Becton Dickinson, Terumo, Sekisui, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However as the investment is low, There will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Venous Blood Collection Tube is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 4950 million USD in 2024, from 3520 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.