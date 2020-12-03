“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals:

Clad metals are materials composed of two or more different types of metal. They are high functionality metal materials that possess composite properties that cannot be obtained from single materials. As clad metals are diffusion bonded (i.e. alloyed via elemental diffusion) at the boundary surfaces between the different metals, there is less chance that they will peel off like plating. Clad metals can help reduce total costs by allowing you to eliminate processes, increase quality, reduce lead time, and make other improvements.

Forhome Composite Materials Market Segment by Type, covers:

The China SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is expected to reach USD 136.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.86% from 97.8 million in 2017; the actual sales are about 39524 MT in 2017. The SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Zhongse Composite Material, Tongyi Metal Material Development, Yinbang, Copper Xin Composite Material Technology, Jin Hua Ning Thai metal, Jinnuo Composite Materials, Yuguang Clad Metal Materials, Huayuan New Composite Materials, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue in 2017.