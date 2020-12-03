“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Non-Woven Fabric:

Non-woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc. Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose

Toray

First Quality

Fibertex

PEGAS

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui

Kingsafe Group

Dalian Ruiguang Group

Huifeng Nonwoven

Beautiful Nonwoven

Jinsheng Huihuang Market Segment by Type, covers:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

China is the dominate producer of non-woven fabrics, the production was 2728.6 in 2015, accounting for about 29.40% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 23.51%. Asia has the highest production growth rate from 2011 to 2015, and is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industrial concentration of non-woven fabric is relatively low. Leading players in non-woven fabrics industry are AVINTIV, Freudenberg, DuPont, Ahlstrom. AVINTIV is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 5.60% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 18.72% production share of the market in 2015.

Hygiene accounted for the largest market with about 56.86% consumption share of non-woven fabrics market in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2017 to 2021. With over 12.58% share in the non-woven fabrics market, construction was the second largest application market in 2015.