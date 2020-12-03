“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Aircraft Hangar Doors:

Hangar is a closed building structure used to hold airplanes, aircrafts and helicopter and hangar door is the door of it.

Aircraft Hangar Doors Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Jewers Doors

Assa Abloy

Butzbach

Baotong Door

Norco

Miller Edge

Hydroswing

Kopron

Powerlift Hydraulic Doors

Reidsteel

Diamond Doors

International Door

Schweiss Doors

Gandhi Automations

Shipyard Door

Sprung Structures

Well Bilt Industries

UK Roller Shutter

DekDoor Industrial Market Segment by Type, covers:

Sliding

Folding

Roll-Up

Sectional

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Civil Airports

Military Airports

Private Airports Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Jewers Doors, Assa Abloy, Butzbach, Baotong Door and Norco. Jewers Doors is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.67% in 2018.

There are mainly five type product of Aircraft Hangar Doors market: Folding, Sliding, Roll-Up, Sectional and others.

Geographically, the global Aircraft Hangar Doors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 28.64% in 2018.

The worldwide market for Aircraft Hangar Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 98.7 million US$ in 2024, from 84 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.