About Moist Wound Dressings:

A wound dressing is a technique or a procedure to protect wound from microbial infections, spreading of necrosis and new contamination. Wound dressing helps to improve healing of wounds by covering them with a moist wound healing bandage.

Smith & Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care

3M

ConvaTec

Coloplast

BSN Medical

Hartmann

B.Braun

Acelity

Laboratories Urgo

Medline

Hollister

Medtronic

Lohmann& Rauscher

Nitto Denko

Advanced Medical Solutions Group

DeRoyal Industries

Genewel

Winner Medical Market Segment by Type, covers:

Foam

Hydrocolloids

Alginates

Antimicrobials

Transparent films

Hydrogels Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Home

Clinic Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This report focuses on the Moist Wound Dressings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The moist wound environment protects tissue from dehydration, reduce pain and increases breakdown of dead tissue. On the basis of type of material, moist wound dressings market can be segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type of dressings, moist wound dressings market can be segmented into foam dressings, semi-permeable film dressings, hydrofiber/ cellulose dressings, collagen dressings, alginate dressings, hydrocolloid dressings and hydrogel dressings.