Articulated Dump Trucks Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Dec 3, 2020 , ,

Articulated Dump Trucks

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Articulated Dump Trucks Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Articulated Dump Trucks:

  • This report studies the Articulated Dump Trucks market. Articulated Dump Truck is a very large heavy-duty type of dump truck used to transport loads over rough terrain, and occasionally public roads. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

    Articulated Dump Trucks Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Volvo
  • Caterpillar
  • Doosan
  • Komatsu
  • Bell Equipment
  • John Deere

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • 30 to 40 Ton
  • Under 30 Ton
  • Above 40 Ton

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Agriculture & Forestry
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for construction equipment. The Articulated Dump Trucks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 5268 million in 2017 to USD 7391 million by 2025.
  • The worldwide market for Articulated Dump Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 6850 million USD in 2024, from 5530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Articulated Dump Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Articulated Dump Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Articulated Dump Trucks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Articulated Dump Trucks in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Articulated Dump Trucks market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Articulated Dump Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Articulated Dump Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Articulated Dump Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Articulated Dump Trucks Market Report:

    • What will be the Articulated Dump Trucks market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Articulated Dump Trucks market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Articulated Dump Trucks Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Articulated Dump Trucks Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Articulated Dump Trucks Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Articulated Dump Trucks Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Articulated Dump Trucks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Articulated Dump Trucks Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Articulated Dump Trucks Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Articulated Dump Trucks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Articulated Dump Trucks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Articulated Dump Trucks Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Articulated Dump Trucks Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Articulated Dump Trucks Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Articulated Dump Trucks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

