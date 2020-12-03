“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Articulated Dump Trucks:

This report studies the Articulated Dump Trucks market. Articulated Dump Truck is a very large heavy-duty type of dump truck used to transport loads over rough terrain, and occasionally public roads. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used. Articulated Dump Trucks Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Volvo

Caterpillar

Doosan

Komatsu

Bell Equipment

John Deere Market Segment by Type, covers:

30 to 40 Ton

Under 30 Ton

Above 40 Ton Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Construction

Mining

Agriculture & Forestry

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for construction equipment. The Articulated Dump Trucks market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2018 to 2025, from a market size of USD 5268 million in 2017 to USD 7391 million by 2025.

The worldwide market for Articulated Dump Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 6850 million USD in 2024, from 5530 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.