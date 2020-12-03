“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Smart Home Cameras:

A smart home camera is a stand-alone camera that connects to the Internet and can record and simultaneously stream video through the Internet Protocol (IP) network that can be accessed remotely by using smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets, and PCs (Desktops) and Laptops. The video can be saved to a memory card (if any) installed in the camera device and other digital devices (PCs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets). Smart Home Cameras Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Netgear

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch

Hanwha Techwin

Huawei Technologies Market Segment by Type, covers:

Traditional Camera

Digital Camera Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Outdoor Application

Indoor Application Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the Smart Home Cameras in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas accounted for the majority of shares in the market during 2017. The increased focus of the smart home cameras manufacturers will drive the growth of the market in this region. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Brazil are the major contributor to the market and the demand for smart home cameras are expected to increase in the forthcoming years.