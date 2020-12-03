“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market" forecast 2020-2024

About Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas:

Ultra-high-purity anhydrous HCl is a colorless gas with strong, pungent odor. It is hygroscopic in nature and it forms white fumes in moist air, which is a mist of hydrochloric acid.

Ultra-high-purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Air Liquide

The Linde Group

Niacet Corporation

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS

Purityplus Specialty Gases

Gas Innovations

Shandong Yanhe Chemical Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Electronic Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Chemical

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Steel & Metals

Pharmaceutical