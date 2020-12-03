Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Firestop Sealants Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024

Firestop Sealants

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Firestop Sealants Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Firestop Sealants industry.

About Firestop Sealants:

  • Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

    Firestop Sealants Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • 3M Company
  • Hilti
  • Rockwool
  • H. B. Fuller
  • Bostik (Arkema)
  • Tremco
  • Everbuild (Sika AG)
  • Specified Technologies
  • Fosroc (JMH Group)
  • Pecora
  • Trafalgar Fire
  • Promat
  • Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
  • Entc Nuclear Technology
  • Bai Yun Chemical
  • Nelson Firestop (Emerson)

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Elastometric Type
  • Intumescent Type

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential Building
  • Commercial Building
  • Industrial Building
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.
  • Firestop Sealants require no maintenance when installed in accordance with the specifications mentioned by the manufacturer; which, in turn has surged the market demand for them. It is expected that with rising concern for safety and security of lives and property worldwide, the market for Firestop Sealants will grow consistently over the next few years.
  • The worldwide market for Firestop Sealants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 760 million USD in 2024, from 570 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Firestop Sealants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Firestop Sealants product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Firestop Sealants, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Firestop Sealants in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Firestop Sealants market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Firestop Sealants breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Firestop Sealants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Firestop Sealants sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Firestop Sealants Market Report:

    • What will be the Firestop Sealants market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Firestop Sealants market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Firestop Sealants Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Firestop Sealants Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Firestop Sealants Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Firestop Sealants Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Firestop Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Firestop Sealants Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Firestop Sealants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Firestop Sealants Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Firestop Sealants Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Firestop Sealants Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Firestop Sealants Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Firestop Sealants Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Firestop Sealants Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Firestop Sealants Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Firestop Sealants Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Firestop Sealants Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Firestop Sealants Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

