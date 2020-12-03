“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Firestop Sealants:

Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Tremco

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Specified Technologies

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Pecora

Trafalgar Fire

Promat

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Entc Nuclear Technology

Bai Yun Chemical

Nelson Firestop (Emerson) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

Firestop Sealants require no maintenance when installed in accordance with the specifications mentioned by the manufacturer; which, in turn has surged the market demand for them. It is expected that with rising concern for safety and security of lives and property worldwide, the market for Firestop Sealants will grow consistently over the next few years.

The worldwide market for Firestop Sealants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 760 million USD in 2024, from 570 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.