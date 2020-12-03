“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Ultra Fine copper powder is refers to the small copper particle size ranged from 10-9 to 10-6 m, including nano copper particles and micro copper particles. It is brown or purplish micro powder. Due to its small particle size, large specific surface area, and very high activity, Ultra Fine copper powder should be stored in an inert gas or organic solvent in order to prevent oxidation.

In the last several years, global market of Ultra Fine Copper Powder developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 5.8%. In 2016, global revenue of Ultra Fine Copper Powder is nearly 300 M USD; the actual production is about 4000MT.

Ultra Fine copper powder is refers to the small copper particle size ranged from 10-9 to 10-6 m, including nano copper particles and micro copper particles, and the proportion of micro Copper Particles Powder in 2016 is about 96%.

It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 54.4% of the Ultra Fine copper powder market is electronic industry, 19.7% is chemical industry, 13.6% is mechanical industry, and 4.65% is Pharmaceutical Industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Ultra Fine copper powder. So, Ultra Fine copper powder has a huge market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Ultra Fine Copper Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 460 million USD in 2024, from 350 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.