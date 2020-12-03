“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About HVAC Diffusers:

Diffusers are employed in all HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems to control the air/water velocity and increase static pressure, thereby uniformly distributing the air in the desired direction. HVAC Diffusers fit into a huge array of end use sectors, such as commercial, residential, hospitals, pharmaceutical and others

HVAC Diffusers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

TROX GmbH

Systemair AB

ROCCHEGGIANI SPA

Rentschler REVEN GmbH, Sersheim

Luwa Air Engineering AG

LTG AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Aldes Group

Alfa Mega Inc.

Ruskin Titus India Pvt. Limited

VENTECH Market Segment by Type, covers:

Celling Mounted Type

Wall Mounted Type

Floor Mounted Type Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Marine

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

This report focuses on the HVAC Diffusers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.