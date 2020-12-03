The New Report “Same Day Delivery Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Same day delivery is defined as delivering goods or products in less than 24 hours, preferably within the same day. Increasing urbanization, rapid growth in e-commerce, and changing customer expectations towards delivery services are the significant factors driving the same day delivery market growth. Further, the implementation of automation in delivery services, coupled with the growth of the B2C e-commerce market, are also propelling the same day delivery market growth.

The growing consumer demand for faster delivery service and an ongoing substitution of stationary retail sales by online sales through e-commerce platforms has led to a significant increase in B2C shipments, which boosted the same day delivery market. Moreover, complex delivery infrastructure and high charges associated with same day delivery are the key hindering factors for the market. Moreover, the increasing trend of online shopping, growing Internet penetration, and ease of ordering through online platforms create lucrative growth opportunities for the same day delivery market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. A1-SameDay, 2. Amazon Logistics, 3. Aramex, 4. Delhivery Pvt Ltd, 5. Deutsche Post AG, 6. FedEx Corporation, 7. Home Xpress GmbH, 8. Ontime Courier GmbH, 9. United Parcel Service of America, Inc., 10. XPO Logistics, Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Same Day Delivery Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the same day delivery industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview same day delivery market with detailed market segmentation as product type, end-user, and geography. The global same day delivery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading same day delivery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the same day delivery market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global same day delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented consumer goods, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceutical, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as individuals, commercial.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global same day delivery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The same day delivery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Same Day Delivery Market Size

2.2 Same Day Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Same Day Delivery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Same Day Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Same Day Delivery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Same Day Delivery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Same Day Delivery Sales by Product

4.2 Global Same Day Delivery Revenue by Product

4.3 Same Day Delivery Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Same Day Delivery Breakdown Data by End User

