About Automotive Wheel Hubs:

Automotive wheel hub is the circular metal parts within the auto tire intended to rotate on an axle bearing. Wheel hub can be divided into different categories according to its diameter, width and materials. Automotive Wheel Hubs Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Dicastal

Maxion

CMW

Enkei

Ronal

Borbet

Zenix

Superior

Alcoa

Accuride

Lioho

Uniwheel

Lizhong

Wanfeng

Shengwang

Jinfei

Faway Market Segment by Type, covers:

Steel Wheel Hub

Alloy Wheel Hub

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ€™ policy and the high production of automotive wheel hub etc. in the international market, the current demand for automotive wheel hubs product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

In 2014, the global production of the automotive wheel hub reaches about 30000 (10K Units); the growth margin is around 10.98% during the last five years.

Japan, US, EU and China are major consumption regions in automotive wheel hub production market.