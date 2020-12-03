The New Report “Catamarans Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A catamaran is a watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. The various benefits offered by the catamarans such as provide ample space, improved stability due to support from two hulls, level sailing due to lack of heeling, and safety. Also, provide high speed and maneuverability over other marine alternatives such as yachts, boats, and monohulls. This led to the high adoption of catamarans for various applications which boosting the growth of the catamarans market.

Technological advancements and increasingly used catamaran for luxury and leisure applications are triggering the demand for the catamarans market. However, catamarans have two engines and two rudders that result in an increase in expenses, which is negatively impacting on the growth of the catamarans market. Increased traveling & tourism activities, surging recreational activities, surging the adoption of sailing, cruising, water sports, and campaigning are also booming the demand for the catamarans market.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Catamarans Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Catamarans industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview catamarans market with detailed market segmentation as of type, size, application, and geography. The global catamarans market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading catamarans market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the catamarans market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global catamarans market is segmented on the basis of type, size, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as sailing catamarans, powered catamarans. On the basis of size the market is segmented as small, medium, large. On the basis of application the market is segmented as cruising, sporting.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Catamarans market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The catamarans market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

