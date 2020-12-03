The New Report “Connected Car Devices Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Connected car devices assist in monitoring vehicles and drivers. These devices update owners and fleet managers about the emissions, vehicle performance, vehicle maintenance, on-board diagnostics (OBD), pertaining to fuel economy index, etc. Also, it provides GPS tracking and real-time alerts. Increasing concerns and awareness regarding safety and high demand for advanced system and safety features in vehicles are driving the growth of the connected car devices market.

Growth in road accidents and stringent safety norms by governments and international organizations results is a growing demand for the connected car devices market. However, a lack of infrastructure to support connectivity is the key hindering factor for the growth of the connected car devices market. Rising demand for advanced technologies in vehicles such as navigation services, streaming, remote diagnostics is also fueling the growth of the connected car devices market. Further, supporting government laws for connectivity and telematics in automobiles and increasing penetration of telecommunication services in the automotive industry is expected to boom the growth of the connected car devices market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Continental AG, 2. Delphi Technologies, 3. Denso Corporation, 4. Infineon Technologies AG, 5. Magna International Inc., 6. Panasonic Corporation, 7. Robert Bosch GmbH, 8. Valeo, 9. Visteon Corporation, 10. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Connected Car Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected car devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview connected car devices market with detailed market segmentation as of communication type, product type, vehicle type, and geography. The global connected car devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading connected car devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the connected car devices market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global connected car devices market is segmented on the basis of communication type, product type, vehicle type. On the basis of communication type the market is segmented as vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, vehicle to pedestrian, others. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as driver assistance system, telematics, others. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, commercial vehicles.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Connected car devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The connected car devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Car Devices Market Size

2.2 Connected Car Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Car Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Connected Car Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Car Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Car Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Connected Car Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Connected Car Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Connected Car Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Connected Car Devices Breakdown Data by End User

