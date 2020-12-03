Floor covering is a term used to describe any layer of finish material applied over a floor structure to provide permanent covering. Common flooring materials are vinyl sheet & tiles, carpets & rugs, laminates, natural stone, wood, ceramic tiles, and rubber. Resilient, non-resilient, and soft cover types of flooring materials are used based on the type of the application.Carpets are designed for warm or dry applications. They are available in natural and synthetic forms with various patterns, colors, and styles. Hardwood and engineered wood flooring products are highly popular and available in many forms. Engineered wood differs from hardwood; it is a laminate of several wood layers, which is machined to have a specific look and feel. Stone is a kind of flooring option, wherein different types of natural rocks are carved out of a quarry and then cut for applications in flooring. Vinyl flooring is a fully synthetic polymer flooring with added color..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
Competitive Landscape and FlooringMarket Share Analysis
Flooring competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Flooringsales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2021, this study provides the Flooringsales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
Flooring Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:
Mohawk Industries (US),,Shaw Industries (US),,Tarkett (France),,Armstrong Flooring (US),,Forbo (Switzerland),,Gerflor (France),,Interface (US),,Beaulieu International (Belgium),,TOLI Corporation (Japan),,Milliken & Company (US),,
And More……
Market segmentation
Flooring Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Flooring Market Segment by Type covers:
Flooring Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Scope of the Flooring Market Report:
- In terms of region, Asia Pacific dominated the flooring market in 2017. Asia Pacific and Europe cumulatively accounted for more than 62% share of the global flooring market in 2017. North America is a mature market for the flooring industry. The real estate industry in above mentioned regions is expanding rapidly due to the shift in government focus toward infrastructure development. Implementation of beneficial regulations along with rising population is making the flooring market in Asia Pacific region highly attractive. The flooring market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a fast pace, while that in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.The worldwide market for Flooring is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 31300 million US$ in 2023, from 31300 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Flooring in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
