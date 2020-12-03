What isRed Kidney Bean Market?

The kidney bean is generally a variety of the common bean also known as Phaseolus Vulgaris. It is hereby named for its visual similarity in shape as well as color to that of a kidney. Cooked kidney beans consist of 67% water, 23% carbohydrates, 9% protein, and contain negligible fat (table). Boiled kidney beans in a reference amount of 100 grams provide 530 kJ (127 kcal) and are a rich source (20% or more of the daily value, DV) of protein, folic acid, iron, and phosphorus with moderate amounts of thiamine, copper, magnesium, and zinc. Red kidney beans are commonly used in chili con carne and in Indian cuisine, where the beans are known as rajma. In the Levant, a common kidney bean stew that is usually served with rice is known as Fasoulia. To make bean paste, kidney beans are generally made from dried beans and cooked until soft. At this point, the dark red beans are pulverized into a dry paste.

Latest research document on ‘Red Kidney Bean’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Vanilla Food Company (Canada),Amadeus Vanilla Beans (United States),Camellia Brand (United States),Shiningbeans (China),Nielsen-Massey Vanillas (United States),Trimurti Trading Company (India),Faith Angel Group (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Household, Food Industrial, Food Service, Feed Industrial, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Form (Whole, Big, Splits, Small)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Rising Popularity of Red Kidney Beans among the Consumers

Cumulating Demand for Longer Shelf Life of Food

Growth Drivers

Increasing Global Demand for Nutrition Rich Food Products by Consumers

The Increasing Disposable Income of an Individual

Changing Consumer Preferences

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuation in Production as well as Volume of these Beans due to Climatic Conditions

Opportunities

The Emerging Demand from Developing Countries

Growing Food Industries across the Developing Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are now exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products, and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are also exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions so as to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.

