Latest Research on "Magnesium Raw Materials Market" report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Magnesium Raw Materials market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

GRECIAN MAGNESITE

Calix

Queensland Magnesia Pty. Ltd.

Baymag

RHI Magnesita

Magnezit Group

Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines

Haicheng Magnesite

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group

Liaoning BeiHai Industries Group

Houying Group

Xiyang Group

Magnezit Group JSC

Russian Mining Chemical

Garrison Minerals

Premier Magnesia

Dandong Jinyuan

Dandong Xinyang

Dandong C.L.M.

Dandong Yongfeng

Dandong Xinda

Shanxi Tianbao

About Magnesium Raw Materials Market:

The eighth most abundant element in nature, magnesium constitutes 2.4 percent of Earth’s crust. Because of its strong reactivity, it does not occur in the native state, but rather it is found in a wide variety of compounds in seawater, brines, and rocks. Among the ore minerals, the most common are the carbonates dolomite (a compound of magnesium and calcium carbonates, MgCO3·CaCO3) and magnesite (magnesium carbonate, MgCO3). Less common is the hydroxide mineral brucite, Mg(OH)2, and the halide mineral carnallite (a compound of magnesium and potassium chlorides and water, MgCl2·KCl·6H2O). This report mainly covers magnesite and brucite. It has a silvery-white colour and tarnishes slightly in air.

The Magnesium raw materials concentration is very high; there are major manufacturers in China. The manufacturers in China have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Magnezit have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to China, Haicheng Megnesite has become as a global leader in the magnesite, Dandong Jinyuan has become as a global leader in the brucite. The China take almost a half of the whole revenue market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnesium Raw Materials Market

In 2019, the global Magnesium Raw Materials market size was USD 414.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 546.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Magnesium Raw Materials market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Phanerocrystalline magnesite

Cryptocrystalline magnesite

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Dead-burned magnesia

Caustic-calcined magnesia

Fused or electrofused magnesia

Others

Magnesium Raw Materials Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Magnesium Raw Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Magnesium Raw Materials Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Magnesium Raw Materials Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Magnesium Raw Materials market?

How will the global Magnesium Raw Materials market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Magnesium Raw Materials market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Magnesium Raw Materials market?

Which regional market will show the highest Magnesium Raw Materials market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Magnesium Raw Materials market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Magnesium Raw Materials market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Magnesium Raw Materials market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Magnesium Raw Materials market?

Which are the key factors driving the Magnesium Raw Materials market?

