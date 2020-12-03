Latest Research on “Asphalt Additives Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Asphalt Additives market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Asphalt Additives market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Evonik

Kraton

DowDuPont

Arkema

Akzo Nobel

Huntsman

Berkshire Engineering Supplies

ArrMaz

Kao Corporation

Engineered Additives

BASF

Sonneborn

Honeywell

Ingevity

LUCOBIT

Sinopec

LCY CHEMICAL CORP

Jiangsu Jinyang

Zibo bridge lung

About Asphalt Additives Market:

Asphalt additives are substances added to asphalt to modify characteristic properties of asphalt binder. Primary reason for adding additives to asphalt is to increase the functional temperature range of asphalt. Viscosity of asphalt decreases at high temperature and increases drastically at low temperature. This hinders the usage of asphalt in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt. Usage of additives helps overcome this shortcoming. Additives are also used to enhance the binding property of asphalt by strengthening the asphalt aggregate bond. Furthermore, additives improve the film thickness of asphalt, thus preventing cracking, raveling, and deformation. This, in turn, reduces maintenance cost of asphalt-constructed structures. There are different types of asphalt additives. However, varieties that are primarily used include asphalt rubber, polymers, and chemical modifiers. Fibers and fillers are also used as additives in asphalt.

The technical barriers of asphalt additives are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in asphalt additives market include. Evonik, Kraton, DuPont, Arkema, Sinopec, LCY CHEMICAL CORP. In 2015, the demand for asphalt additives in all regions is leveling off. The demand for these products will grow steadily.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Asphalt Additives Market

In 2019, the global Asphalt Additives market size was USD 4340.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 5651.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Asphalt Additives market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Asphalt Modifier

Antistripping agent

Asphalt emulsifier

Surfactant additives

Foam stabilizer

Others

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Road construction & paving

Roofing

Others

Asphalt Additives Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Asphalt Additives market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asphalt Additives Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Asphalt Additives Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Asphalt Additives market?

How will the global Asphalt Additives market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Asphalt Additives market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Asphalt Additives market?

Which regional market will show the highest Asphalt Additives market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Asphalt Additives market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Asphalt Additives market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Asphalt Additives market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Asphalt Additives market?

Which are the key factors driving the Asphalt Additives market?

