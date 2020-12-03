Latest Research on “Elastic Rail Fastener Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Elastic Rail Fastener market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Pandrol

Vossloh Fastening Systems

L.B. Foster

Progress Rail Services Corporation

Lewis Bolt & Nut Co

AGICO

CRCHI

Gem-Year Corporation

Alex Railway Fastening

About Elastic Rail Fastener Market:

Elastic Rail Fastener are an important component of rail track and it is always used to connect track rails with railway ties or railway sleepers. In general, the rail fastener fixes the correct position of track rails in order to avoid the horizontal and vertical displacement as well as the rollover. What’s more, it can also provide well elasticity and insulating property and do well in gauge adjusting.

The large demand from downstream high-speed train industry, subway industry and other industries drives Elastic Rail Fastener industry developing fast.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Elastic Rail Fastener Market

In 2019, the global Elastic Rail Fastener market size was USD 1279 million and it is expected to reach USD 1441.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Concrete Pillow Fastener

Buckle Plate Fastener

Spring Fastener

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Conventional Rail

High Speed

Heavy-haul

Urban Transport

Elastic Rail Fastener Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Elastic Rail Fastener market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Elastic Rail Fastener Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

