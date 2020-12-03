Latest Research on “Wind Power Casting Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Wind Power Casting market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Wind Power Casting market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

CASCO

Elyria&Hodge

CAST-FAB

VESTAS

SHW

SIMPLEX

SAKANA

K&M

API

GLORIA

JIANGSU SINOJIT

Zhejiang Jiali

YEONGGUAN

DALIAN HUARUI

RIYUE HEAVY INDUSTRY

Qinchuan Machine

Shandong Longma

KOCEL

Henan Hongyu

SXD

About Wind Power Casting Market:

Wind Turbine Casting is the casting accessories used in the wind energy systems and equipment. Wind turbine castings including fan hub, fan base and gearbox casing and so on.

The growing wind energy industry driven by the rise in use of renewable energy sources is likely to drive growth in the wind turbine casting market. Wind energy plays a critical role in the establishment of an environmentally sustainable low carbon economy. Wind turbine is used to convert kinetic energy of wind into electrical power. Growing consumer awareness and incentive schemes are expected to augment the global demand for wind energy. Furthermore, increased installation of wind turbine and technological advancements are likely to further boost the demand for wind turbine across the globe. Additionally, product development and lower maintenance cost of the wind turbine have fuelled an additional demand for the wind turbines. Driven by the recent advances and development, the wind industry has allowed the wind turbine casting market to grow at a significant rate. Increasing installations of wind turbines in the offshore wind application are anticipated to accelerate growth in the global wind turbine casting market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wind Power Casting Market

In 2019, the global Wind Power Casting market size was USD 1856.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 2020 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Wind Power Casting market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Wind Power Hub

Pedestal

Gearbox Castings

Others

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

<1.0 MW

1.0-1.5MW

1.5-2.0MW

2.0-2.5MW

2.5-3.0MW

>=3.0MW

Wind Power Casting Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Wind Power Casting market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wind Power Casting Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Wind Power Casting Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Wind Power Casting market?

How will the global Wind Power Casting market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Wind Power Casting market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Wind Power Casting market?

Which regional market will show the highest Wind Power Casting market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Wind Power Casting market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Wind Power Casting market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Wind Power Casting market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Wind Power Casting market?

Which are the key factors driving the Wind Power Casting market?

