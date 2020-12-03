Latest Research on “Petri Dishes Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Petri Dishes market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Petri Dishes market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Corning

BD

Thermo Fisher

Crystalgen

Greiner Bio-One

Pall Corporation

Gosselin

Phoenix Biomedical

Merck Millipore

Reinnervate

Schott

TPP Techno Plastic Products

Narang Medical Limited

Biosigma

Aicor Medical

NEST Biotechnology

Surwin Plastic

Citotest Labware

Huaou Industry

Membrane Solutions

Kang Jian Medical

Hangzhou Shengyou

About Petri Dishes Market:

Petri dish is a type of glass or plastic shallow round dish with a close fitting lid which is a vital tool in scientific laboratories. The uses for this piece of equipment are varied, but it is most well-known for holding a culture medium upon which cells, bacteria, and viruses can be grown and studied. Most major scientific breakthroughs have been greatly assisted by the use of petri dishes whether they involve the structure of a virus or the ability to clone meat.

The petri dishes market has reached saturation levels in the European and North American regions, about 73.73% of the petri dishes market worldwide is accounted for by these two regions, while it is expanding in emerging economies such as the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin American regions.

Petri dishes downstream is wide, the major uses are applied for microbiology studies and cell culture in the field of laboratory, hospital, pharmaceutical industry and others. In recent years, laboratory of research institutions and universities has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for microbiological research is expected to drive the demand of the petri dishes market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Petri Dishes Market

In 2019, the global Petri Dishes market size was USD 287.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 297.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Petri Dishes market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Glass Petri Dishes

Polystyrene Petri Dishes

Others

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Laboratory

Hospital

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Petri Dishes Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Petri Dishes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Petri Dishes Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Petri Dishes Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Petri Dishes market?

How will the global Petri Dishes market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Petri Dishes market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Petri Dishes market?

Which regional market will show the highest Petri Dishes market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Petri Dishes market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Petri Dishes market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Petri Dishes market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Petri Dishes market?

Which are the key factors driving the Petri Dishes market?

