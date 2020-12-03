Latest Research on “Exterior Structural Glazing Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Exterior Structural Glazing market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Exterior Structural Glazing market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass

FLACHGLAS

About Exterior Structural Glazing Market:

Exterior Structural Glazing refers to glass used in curtain wall. A curtain wall is defined as thin, usually aluminum-framed wall, containing in-fills of glass, metal panels, or thin stone.

China is the largest supplier and consumer of Exterior Structural Glazing, with a production market share of 34% and a consumption market share of 40.3%.

The second place is Europe, following China with the production market share of 29% and a consumption market share of 25.5%. North America is another important place with the production market share of 20% and a consumption market share of 18%.

Market competition is intense, NSG Group, AGC Glass, Guardian, etc. are the leader of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market

In 2019, the global Exterior Structural Glazing market size was USD 8603.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 11200 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Exterior Structural Glazing market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Insulating glass

Tempered glass

Low-e Glass

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Commercial Building

Public building

Residential

Exterior Structural Glazing Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Exterior Structural Glazing market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exterior Structural Glazing Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Exterior Structural Glazing Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

How will the global Exterior Structural Glazing market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

Which regional market will show the highest Exterior Structural Glazing market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Exterior Structural Glazing market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Exterior Structural Glazing market?

Which are the key factors driving the Exterior Structural Glazing market?

